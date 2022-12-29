Spice Up Your Life With These Videos of Mel B’s Daughter Recreating Scary Spice’s Iconic Looks

Two become one as Phoenix Chi Gulzar perfectly channeled her mom, Spice Girls member Mel B.

The 23-year-old proved it’s fun to never give up on the good times by sharing several nostalgic-inducing TikToks of herself dressing up as Scary Spice and recreating three of her mom’s iconic fashion moments from the ’90s.

In one of the videos, the influencer copied Mel’s look from the 1996 music video “Say You’ll Be There,” wearing a leopard-print corset top, black miniskirt, silver choker and fingerless gloves. Phoenix also sported a multicolored outfit that paid homage to Mel from the 1997 Spice Up Your Life album cover.

And lastly, she showcased a two-piece set that her mom donned in the Spice World movie poster, in which Mel rocked a metallic gold bustier with matching low-wait pants and those famous space buns.

“Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997,” Phoenix captioned her Dec. 27 video.

Naturally, Phoenix’s followers didn’t think her style nods to her mom were too much.

As one fan commented, “I am LIVING for these!! I still listen to the Spice Girls every day! Thank you for the nostalgia.”

Another person shared, “omgosh you are bringing me back you recreating your mom is everything right now,” while someone else wrote what everyone was thinking: “I AM NOT THIS GOD DAMN OLD!!!! But mini scary spice. You killed this like omg!!! Nostalgia x100.”

If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that TikTok users wannabe looking back at past fashion trends.

And as if that wasn’t enough nostalgia, Mel B previously teased that the Spice Girls were planning something special for fans.

“Ahhh finally peeps!!!!” the singer shared in July 2021 to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary of “Wannabe.” “It’s been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise to you all.”

Confirming that Spice Girls’ music will viva forever, Geri Halliwell (a.k.a. Ginger Spice), noted how their breakout hit “changed the lives of five girls from Britain.”

“It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time,” she continued her Instagram post. “I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty.”

