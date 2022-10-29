Spice Girls’ Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: ‘It Was Very Romantic’

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Melanie “Mel B” Brown will soon be heading down the aisle!

The Spice Girls member, 47, appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, when she dished about the details of her recent engagement to her boyfriend of three years, hair stylist Rory McPhee.

Sporting her signature animal print, Brown cozied up to her friend, comedian Ruby Wax, who asked her about the engagement.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’ ” Brown recapped, then noting that McPhee, 36, popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she added to Wax.

McPhee, who worked with Brown on this season of The Masked Singer, often posts hairstyles he gives his now-fiancee on his Instagram account.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pop star was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. Brown was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Brown was also in a prior relationship with Eddie Murphy, whom she shares a daughter, Angel Iris, 15, with.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Mel B attends the Women’s Aid

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Brown and her daughters shared a hilarious interaction on Instagram in July, when the girls couldn’t identify their famous mother’s own music.

As she read lyrics to the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Who Do You Think You Are” to her girls, Madison guessed the singer was Lady Gaga, before then suggesting it was Adele.

“My kids have no clue when it comes to Spice Girl Songs,” Brown wrote as a caption on one of the Instagram clips.

Angel, however, went on to encourage Madison to sing the next line, as Brown continued with more lyrics. Angel finally realized the answer, yelling, “It’s you, it’s the Spice Girls!” as Madison smiled.

“So spice girls may have sold over 100 million records but I think I need to buy one more album for my kids,” she captioned the follow-up clip, along with a cheeky emoji.