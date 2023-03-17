Spencer Lee loses, David Carr reach NCAA finals

TULSA, Okla. — The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships continue Friday night here at the BOK Center, with the semifinal round and bloodround matches.

The Iowa wrestling team entered Friday night in second place overall, with 48 points. Three wrestlers in the semifinals — Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), Tony Cassioppi (285) — and three more in the bloodround — Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174), Jacob Warner (197). The Hawkeyes went 6-6 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 21-11.

Iowa State climbed into the top-10, currently in 9th with 28 team points. David Carr (165) made the semifinals and four others — Zach Redding (133), Casey Swiderski (141), Marcus Coleman (184), Sam Schuyler (285) — are in the bloodround. The Cyclones went 9-4 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 19-10.

Northern Iowa sits in a tie for 12th, with 22 points, after Parker Keckeisen (184) made the semifinals and both Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Austin Yant (165) reached the bloodround. The Panthers went 7-4 overall, bringing their overall tournament record to 15-10.

Penn State took a commanding lead in the team race, with 78 points thanks to 7 semifinalists and one more wrestler reaching the bloodround. The Hawkeyes lead a heated race for second, ahead of third-place Cornell (45.5) and fourth-place Nebraska (44). Michigan (39), Missouri (34), and Ohio State (31) sit 5th-6th-7th.

Here is Friday’s schedule:

Session 3 : 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU

Session 4: 7 p.m., CT, ESPN

A general view as wrestlers compete on eight mats during the third session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Friday, March 17, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

NCAA Wrestling Team Scores after Session 3

Penn State, 78 (7 wrestlers in the semifinals, 1 wrestling back) Iowa, 48 (3, 3) Cornell, 45.5 (3, 3) Nebraska, 44 (4, 1) Michigan, 39 (2, 3) Missouri, 34 (2, 4) Ohio State, 31 (1, 6) NC State, 29 (1, 3) Iowa State, 28 (1, 4) Arizona State, 27 (2, 2) Lehigh, 22.5 (1, 2) Northern Iowa, 22 (1, 2) Princeton, 22 (2, 0) Virginia Tech, 21 (1, 5) Air Force, 20 (1, 0) South Dakota State, 20 (1, 3)

125 pounds

Session 3

Session 4

Up Next

Iowa’s Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall at 125 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

133 pounds

Session 3

Wrestlebacks : #15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #16 Joe Heilmann (Rutgers)

Wrestlebacks : #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) won 11-3 over #29 Angelo Rini (Columbia)

Wrestlebacks: #23 Brody Teske (Iowa) lost 4-1 to #9 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh)

Round-of-16

Session 4

Iowa State’s Zach Redding wrestles at 133 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

141 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 Real Woods (Iowa) won 9-0 over #8 Allan Hart (Missouri)

Wrestlebacks : #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) won by fall in 6:48 over #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell)

Wrestlebacks: #14 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #29 Jordan Titus (West Virginia)

Round-of-16

Session 4

Up Next

Iowa’s Real Woods reacts after his match at 141 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

149 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals ; #8 Max Murin (Iowa) lost 8-7 to #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)

Wrestlebacks : #16 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa) lost 10-7 to #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly)

Wrestlebacks : #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 9-6 over #25 Caleb Tyus (SIUE)

Wrestlebacks: #5 Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) lost 3-2 to #11 Doug Zapf (Penn)

Round-of-16

Session 4

Up Next

Minnesota’s Michael Blockhus runs of the mat after his match at 149 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

157 pounds

Session 3

Wrestlebacks : #25 Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) won by fall in 2:06 over #10 Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State)

Wrestlebacks : #22 Derek Holschlag (Northern Iowa) lost 17-9 to #28 Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State)

Wrestlebacks: #14 Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) lost by fall in 6:43 to #13 Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern)

Round-of-16

165 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 David Carr (Iowa State) won 2-1 over #9 Shane Griffith (Stanford)

Wrestlebacks : #6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won 6-3 over #28 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota)

Wrestlebacks: #17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #31 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)

Round-of-16

Session 4

Up Next

Iowa State’s David Carr, left, wrestles Northern Iowa’s Austin Yant at 165 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

174 pounds

Session 3

Round-of-16

Session 4

Up Next

Iowa’s Nelson Brands has his hand raised after scoring a decision against Ohio State’s Ethan Smith at 174 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

184 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) won 3-2 over #9 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)

Quarterfinals : #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) lost 3-1 (SV) to #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State)

Wrestlebacks: #12 Abe Assad (Iowa) lost 4-3 to #11 Gavin Kane (North Carolina)

Session 4

Up Next

Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman, left, shakes hands with Iowa’s Abe Assad after their match at 184 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

197 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) won 6-4 (SV) over #2 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly)

Wrestlebacks : #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won by fall in 1:59 over #20 Evan Bockman (Utah Valley)

Wrestlebacks: #13 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) won 3-1 over #30 Andrew Davison (Northwestern)

Round-of-16

Up Next

South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan talks with coaches while wrestling at 197 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

285 pounds

Session 3

Quarterfinals : #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) won 3-1 (SV) over #5 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State)

Wrestlebacks : #13 Tyrell Gordon (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #19 Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke)

Wrestlebacks: #8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) won 3-2 over #23 Jacob Bullock (Indiana)

Round-of-16

Up Next

Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi, top, wrestles Northern Iowa’s Tyrell Gordon at 285 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

