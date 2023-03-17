Spencer Lee loses, David Carr reach NCAA finals

TULSA, Okla. — The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships continue Friday night here at the BOK Center, with the semifinal round and bloodround matches.
The Iowa wrestling team entered Friday night in second place overall, with 48 points. Three wrestlers in the semifinals — Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), Tony Cassioppi (285) — and three more in the bloodround — Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174), Jacob Warner (197). The Hawkeyes went 6-6 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 21-11.
Iowa State climbed into the top-10, currently in 9th with 28 team points. David Carr (165) made the semifinals and four others — Zach Redding (133), Casey Swiderski (141), Marcus Coleman (184), Sam Schuyler (285) — are in the bloodround. The Cyclones went 9-4 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 19-10.
Northern Iowa sits in a tie for 12th, with 22 points, after Parker Keckeisen (184) made the semifinals and both Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Austin Yant (165) reached the bloodround. The Panthers went 7-4 overall, bringing their overall tournament record to 15-10.
Penn State took a commanding lead in the team race, with 78 points thanks to 7 semifinalists and one more wrestler reaching the bloodround. The Hawkeyes lead a heated race for second, ahead of third-place Cornell (45.5) and fourth-place Nebraska (44). Michigan (39), Missouri (34), and Ohio State (31) sit 5th-6th-7th.
More:Purdue’s Matt Ramos stuns Iowa’s Spencer Lee in semifinals at NCAA Championships
You can watch the action on ESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN+, or follow along online through Trackwrestling or by following me, Cody Goodwin, the Des Moines Register’s wrestling writer, for live updates, analysis, commentary, and more throughout the tournament.
Here is Friday’s schedule:
-
Session 3: 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU
-
Session 4: 7 p.m., CT, ESPN
We will provide updates here all day, with results and a look at what’s next, so check back often as the action unfolds.
RELATED:How to watch and follow Iowa, Iowa State and UNI wrestling at the 2023 NCAA Championships
NCAA Wrestling Team Scores after Session 3
-
Penn State, 78 (7 wrestlers in the semifinals, 1 wrestling back)
-
Iowa, 48 (3, 3)
-
Cornell, 45.5 (3, 3)
-
Nebraska, 44 (4, 1)
-
Michigan, 39 (2, 3)
-
Missouri, 34 (2, 4)
-
Ohio State, 31 (1, 6)
-
NC State, 29 (1, 3)
-
Iowa State, 28 (1, 4)
-
Arizona State, 27 (2, 2)
-
Lehigh, 22.5 (1, 2)
-
Northern Iowa, 22 (1, 2)
-
Princeton, 22 (2, 0)
-
Virginia Tech, 21 (1, 5)
-
Air Force, 20 (1, 0)
-
South Dakota State, 20 (1, 3)
125 pounds
Session 3
Session 4
Up Next
133 pounds
Session 3
-
Wrestlebacks: #15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #16 Joe Heilmann (Rutgers)
-
Wrestlebacks: #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) won 11-3 over #29 Angelo Rini (Columbia)
-
Wrestlebacks: #23 Brody Teske (Iowa) lost 4-1 to #9 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh)
Round-of-16
Session 4
141 pounds
Session 3
-
Quarterfinals: #1 Real Woods (Iowa) won 9-0 over #8 Allan Hart (Missouri)
-
Wrestlebacks: #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) won by fall in 6:48 over #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell)
-
Wrestlebacks: #14 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #29 Jordan Titus (West Virginia)
Round-of-16
Session 4
Up Next
149 pounds
Session 3
-
Quarterfinals; #8 Max Murin (Iowa) lost 8-7 to #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)
-
Wrestlebacks: #16 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa) lost 10-7 to #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly)
-
Wrestlebacks: #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 9-6 over #25 Caleb Tyus (SIUE)
-
Wrestlebacks: #5 Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) lost 3-2 to #11 Doug Zapf (Penn)
Round-of-16
Session 4
Up Next
157 pounds
Session 3
-
Wrestlebacks: #25 Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) won by fall in 2:06 over #10 Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State)
-
Wrestlebacks: #22 Derek Holschlag (Northern Iowa) lost 17-9 to #28 Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State)
-
Wrestlebacks: #14 Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) lost by fall in 6:43 to #13 Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern)
Round-of-16
165 pounds
Session 3
-
Quarterfinals: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) won 2-1 over #9 Shane Griffith (Stanford)
-
Wrestlebacks: #6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won 6-3 over #28 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota)
-
Wrestlebacks: #17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #31 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)
Round-of-16
Session 4
Up Next
174 pounds
Session 3
Round-of-16
Session 4
Up Next
184 pounds
Session 3
-
Quarterfinals: #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) won 3-2 over #9 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)
-
Quarterfinals: #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) lost 3-1 (SV) to #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State)
-
Wrestlebacks: #12 Abe Assad (Iowa) lost 4-3 to #11 Gavin Kane (North Carolina)
Session 4
Up Next
197 pounds
Session 3
-
Quarterfinals: #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) won 6-4 (SV) over #2 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly)
-
Wrestlebacks: #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won by fall in 1:59 over #20 Evan Bockman (Utah Valley)
-
Wrestlebacks: #13 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) won 3-1 over #30 Andrew Davison (Northwestern)
Round-of-16
Up Next
285 pounds
Session 3
-
Quarterfinals: #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) won 3-1 (SV) over #5 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State)
-
Wrestlebacks: #13 Tyrell Gordon (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #19 Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke)
-
Wrestlebacks: #8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) won 3-2 over #23 Jacob Bullock (Indiana)
Round-of-16
Up Next
Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live NCAA Wrestling Championships results, updates from semifinals