‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart & Pablo Larraín Interview – Contenders Film: Nominees – The Hamden Journal

For Neon and Topic Studios’ film Spencer, screenwriter Steven Knight and director Pablo Larraín used elements from various genres to craft a not-so-biographical drama about Princess Diana.

Starring the Oscar-nominated Kristen Stewart as the Princess, Larraín’s reimagining of a Royal Christmas at Sandringham journeys into the mind of a lonely and disturbed Diana as she navigates the “house rules” during the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The story follows the strict regimen of the princess’ days — wardrobe, endless formal family meals and a dramatic pheasant shoot — punctuated by Diana’s anxiety attacks and imaginings of ill-fated queens past.

Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris also star.

When asked during the film’s panel at The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event why he felt it was necessary to add elements of horror and thriller to the story, Larraín attributed it to Stewart’s performance and her ability to adapt.

“The film has different variations, tones, styles and different ideas. The way to put all of them together was through the main character, and through Kristen,” he said. “It’s the only way to do it when you have a movie that’s based on a single point of view.”

Spencer does center on Stewart, who carries the film on her shoulders. During the Contenders Nominees panel she spoke about how she achieved balance between herself and her skills as an actress and her portrayal of an esteemed member of British royalty.

“The movie is so embedded in her perspective and it’s avoidant of being didactic in any way and really embraces what something feels like versus what it looks like,” Stewart said. “I just tried to be there [in the moment].”

