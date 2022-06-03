Spelling Bee viewers trash new network, calling it worst broadcast ever

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals aired Thursday night with a lot of people taking to social media feeling really irritated by the broadcast and calling it the “worst #SpellingBee final” they’ve ever seen.

Back in October, it was announced that, after 27 years, the spelling bee was leaving ESPN to move to the Scripps-owned broadcast networks ION and Bounce. However, that move caused a lot of complaints Thursday, as some fans found themselves annoyed by the number of commercial breaks as well as the frequent hosting commentary. Here are just some of the tweets from angry viewers:

Others blamed the disjointedness of the broadcast on the fact that the competition left ESPN, and wished that it was back on the cable sports channel. Not that that would have even been possible since the time slot on ESPN was occupied with Game 1 of the NBA Finals, during which the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108! But I digress. Here are a few tweets shared by viewers who blamed Thursday night’s spelling bee broadcast on the transition from ESPN to ION:

On the other hand, there were also many positive tweets, congratulating this year’s winner – 14-year-old Harini Logan, an eighth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, who correctly spelled 21 words in a first-time ever sudden-death spell-off!

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals aired Thursday, June 2, at 5 p.m. on ION.

Watch the National Spell Bee champion being decided on by a blazing fast, first-ever spell-off:

