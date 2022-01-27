Spectators allowed to attend OIA sporting events again starting Monday

Jan. 27—The Oahu Interscholastic Association announced today that spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events beginning Monday.

This applies to all winter sports except for wrestling.

Monday is the four-week mark since the league announced it was closing events to the public due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Fully-vaccinated fans were allowed to attend OIA sporting events for the first time last October since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when all sports were shut down.

Spectators will need to bring proof of full vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.

Masks are required at all times for spectators during both indoor and outdoor events.

Tickets will be available online for purchase beginning Monday at noon. This includes for the upcoming basketball and soccer playoff events.

The purchase limit is five tickets and no student activity passes will be accepted.—For more Hawaii high school sports, visit the.