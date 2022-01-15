Spectacular satellite images capture Tonga volcano eruption

Incredible new satellite images show a mushrooming cloud burst through the ocean’s surface from the explosion of an undersea volcano near the remote South Pacific island nation of Tonga on Saturday.

The government of Tonga released a stunning image that captured a flowery plume, apparently comprised of ash and seawater, mushrooming out of the Pacific Ocean.

Another image taken by a Japanese weather satellite of the billowing cloud, from a greater distance away, captures the explosion as a small speck shooting out of the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean.

A third photograph, taken by a NOAA satellite, shows an atomic-bomb-like cloud projecting out amid the Earth’s cloud cover.

The Tonga Meteorological Services released a photo of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, located in Tonga, on Jan. 15, 2022. EPA

A tsunami warning was issued for Tonga after the eruption on Jan. 15, 2022. EPA

The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the entire nation in response to two explosions in two days by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, the latest in a series of eruptions.

Hawaii also issued a tsunami advisory early Saturday morning, asking beachgoers to exercise caution and be alert for unusual wave activity. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency added that no major tsunami is expected.

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in Tonga’s coastal areas.

Tonga is one of the most isolated nations on the planet, about 1,500 miles north of the northern tip of New Zealand and 600 miles southwest of American Samoa.