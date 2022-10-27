Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE: With tickets rapidly selling out to the big screen sneak peek of Yellowstone season 5, AMC Theatres is adding encore showtimes on October 29 and 30 to meet demand. Fans will also get a first look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets are currently on sale on the AMC website and mobile app.

PREVIOUS, October 20: Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29.

The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone.

Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack.

Yellowstone will premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount. Tulsa King also drops Nov. 13 but on Paramount+.