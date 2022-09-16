Special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago case to hold first hearing Tuesday

The third-party arbiter appointed to independently review the classified documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida resort last month will hold his first hearing in the case in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.

Judge Raymond Dearie, 78, directed lawyers for the former president and Department of Justice prosecutors to submit agenda items for the Sept. 20 preliminary conference, according to court documents filed in West Palm Beach federal court Friday.

Dearie, a longtime Brooklyn federal court judge, was appointed Thursday as a special master in the case at Trump’s request. The government did not object to him being brought on to sift through the trove of files the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 to determine if any of them could be subject to claims of attorney-client or executive privilege.

Judge Raymond Dearie directed lawyers for former President Donald Trump and federal prosecutors to submit agenda items ahead of the hearing. Gregory P. Mango

Agents raided Trump’s West Palm Beach home on Aug. 8. AP

The feds have been blocked from examining any of the approximately 300 seized classified documents that Trump held onto after leaving office since US District Judge Aileen Cannon granted his team’s request for a special master last week.

Cannon on Thursday denied a request from the government to lift the block until Dearie finishes his review. The Trump-appointed judge imposed a Nov. 30 deadline for the special master’s vetting process.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the potential 2024 presidential candidate illegally commandeered national defense records and obstructed the justice department’s efforts to recover them.