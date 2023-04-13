Special counsel zeroes in on Trump’s false election claims: report

The special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is concentrating on whether he and his associates ripped off donors by boosting incorrect allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to a report.

Jack Smith’s office has sent out a slew of subpoenas since the beginning of March to a number of Trump’s advisers, campaign aides, Republican political operatives and consultants involved in the 76-year-old’s failed re-election campaign, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Along with seeking fundraising documents, a number of former Trump aides have testified to a Washington grand jury, including former senior White House adviser Stephen Miller and former acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, the newspaper said.

The fundraising part of Smith’s investigation is scrutinizing money raised between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, when Trump left the White House, to determine whether the campaign violated wire fraud laws that make it illegal to send false claims via email with the intent to defraud people.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25. AFP via Getty Images

The newspaper pointed out that a report from the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot concluded that the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee’s fundraising operation raked in $250 million between the November election and Jan. 6 and that up to 25 emails a day were sent to supporters during that time.

The fundraising appeals claimed the election was “rigged” and that Democrats had tried to steal the presidency from Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating whether Donald Trump’s aides and associates raised money after the 2020 election by promoting false claims of voter fraud. AP

Apart from the Capitol riot, Smith is also investigating the handling of classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort and whether the 45th president obstructed justice in that case.

That probe is said to be further along than the investigation into Jan. 6, the report said.

Trump also faces a 34-count felony indictment in Manhattan over a hush-money payment before the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels and a grand jury investigation in Georgia over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State.