Special Counsel Named To Investigate Joe Biden Handling Of Classified Documents – The Hamden Journal

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate how batches of classified documents ended up at an office of President Joe Biden and at his home in Wilmington.

Hur was previously a federal prosecutor appointed during the Trump administration, serving as U.S. attorney for the district of Maryland.

The initial batch of documents were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where Biden maintained an office after serving as vice president. Garland said that he appointed Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to review the matter.

In brief remarks, Garland said that on December 20, Biden’s personal attorney informed Lausch that additional documents were found in the garage of Biden’s residence in Wilmington, DE. Lausch then recommended to Garland that he appoint a special counsel. Biden’s personal counsel called Lausch this morning to inform him that an additional classified document was found at the Biden residence.

Garland said that it was in the “public interest” to appoint a special counsel. He said that his order authorizes Hurr to investigate whether any “person or entity” violated the law “in connection with this matter.”

“I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said. “But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter. This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”

More to come.