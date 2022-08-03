Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan ignites tensions with China

Reuters

GM doubles miles open to its Super Cruise technology

General Motors Co said on Wednesday owners of certain vehicles equipped with its Super Cruise assisted driving system will now be able to use it on 400,000 miles (643,740 km) of North American roads, doubling the current operating area as Tesla and other automakers race to deploy hands-free cruising technology. GM’s Super Cruise system, like Tesla Inc’s Autopilot system, is a driver assistance system, and does not enable true autonomous driving. Spurred by Tesla’s aggressive deployment of Autopilot, and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s promises of a more advanced “Full Self Driving” system, GM, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz AG are racing to deploy competing partial automation technology in major markets.