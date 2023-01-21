Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces for exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B.

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday. Those deals can be signed beginning Feb. 1. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

Dearica Hamby was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)