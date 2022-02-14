Only those opposed to a good time would complain about Sunday’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, which was anything but the “sexual anarchy” described in some far-right circles.

Mary J. Blige channeled her Bad Boy Records days with a nostalgic mix of classic records and timeless dance moves. My knees still hurt from watching Blige’s set. Her sequined outfit was divine. Nothing about the attire was oversexualized.

The rapper known as 50 Cent opened his set hanging upside down. The surprise entrance was hardly controversial.

Neither Kendrick Lamar, Eminem nor Dr. Dre did anything pelvis-thrusting Elvis didn’t do in the 1950s. We’ve seen more risqué acts from Miley Cyrus at the Oscars, or Madonna and Britney Spears at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Even the breathless New York Post scooplet that Snoop Dogg smoked pot before the star-studded extravaganza was unintentionally funny. An outspoken advocate of legalizing marijuana got high prior to performing a Crip walk on stage. Oh, the horror of a 50-year-old entertainer rapping under the influence. Remember that Snoop famously toted a spliff at the White House back in the day.

Tropes used to demean and stereotype African Americans aren’t new. Every performer aside from Eminem, who ended his set with a nod to Colin Kaepernick, was Black. Maybe that is the real issue. Forget the faux outrage; the halftime show was pretty damn good.