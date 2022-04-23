Spanish Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Tinder Swindler Shimon Hayut – The Hamden Journal

Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler made its subject Shimon Hayut famous and infamous, detailing how he persuaded dozens of women to spend their money on his lavish lifestyle, feeding them outlandish yarns about his life story and how only the contents of their bank accounts could save him from imminent peril.

Now he is in fresh trouble in Spain, with The Times reporting that a warrant has been issued for his arrest – for presenting a fake ID to police after driving his Maserati on to the beach in the southern resort of Tarifa, back in 2019.

Although the case was on the verge of being dropped after three years, it was picked up again this month after Spanish police contacted the Norwegian journalist who is seen in the Netflix doc unmasking Hayut as a swindler.

Hayut has served several jail sentences for various fraudulent activities. The Netflix doc, directed by Felicity Morris, concentrates on his activities conning different women out of their savings, while criss-crossing Europe in private jets, posting glamorous pictures on social media and using their money to seduce new potential female funders.

Following the release of The Tinder Swindler – which Netflix revealed this week is its most-watched documentary to date with 166million hours watched in its first 28 days of release – Hayut has attempted to launch a fresh career in the entertainment industry.