Spain’s Isabel Coixet To Preside Over Venice’s Orizzonti jury – The Hamden Journal

Spanish director Isabel Coixet will preside over the international jury of the Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti competition at the upcoming edition running from August 31 to September 10.

The director knows Orizzonti well having world premiered her 2005 drama The Secret Life Of Words in the section, ahead of it winning four Spanish Goya awards the following year.

More recent credits include The Bookshop, which also swept the Goyas in 2017, winning best director, film and adapted screenplay, and Spanish and English-language romantic drama It Snows In Benidorm, starring Timothy Spall.

She will be by Italian filmmaker Laura Bispuri, whose third film The Peacock’s Paradise played in Orizzonti last year, and US director Antonio Campus, whose recent credits include HBO show The Staircase.

Further members include Sofia Djama, the Algerian director of The Blessed, for which lead Lyna Khoudri won the Orizzonti Best Actress Award in 2017 and former Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Delegate General Edouard Waintrop.

The Orizzonti jury awards prizes for best film, director, actress, actor, screenplay and short film.

The international jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film will be presided over by Italian director Michelangelo Frammartino.

The prize is open to all first features presented in the official selection and parallel sections of Giornate degli Autori and Venice Critics’ Week.

Frammartino world premiered his last film The Hole in Competition in Venice last year, where it won the Special Jury Prize.

His jury will consist of Polish director Jan P. Matuszynski, Portuguese actress and producer Ana Rocha de Sousa, US actress and producer Tessa Thompson and French producer and costume designer Rosalie Varda.