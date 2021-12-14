Spain orders 30,000 people to seal themselves indoors as volcano spews toxic gas

The Spanish Government has ordered over 30,000 residents of La Palma Island to remain indoors as toxic gases spread over the region from a volcano that has been erupting for the last few months. After a relatively low activity period, the Cumbre Viejo has sprung to life this weekend with explosions sending clouds of gas and ash into the sky. The regional government of the Canary Islands, just off Africa’s northwest coast, has ordered three municipalities to move into lockdown due to high levels of sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere. With 38% of the population affected, the government has issued a statement to seal all windows and doors.

Air conditioning and heating have been ordered to be turned off and tape sealing has been suggested. It is being said that people will not be safe even in their cars. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated so far as the volcano had originally erupted on September 19th, with lava that has crept towards the sea. As of now, no deaths have been reported but over 2,800 buildings have been destroyed. This is known to be one of the longest volcanic eruptions in La Palma in the last century, narrowly beaten by the eruptions of 1949 and 1971.