Spain and Portugal look to book quarterfinal spots on Tuesday

Who will be the final two teams in the quarterfinals? Morocco is the only team outside of UEFA playing on Tuesday as four European teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Unless the Moroccans can pull an upset of Spain on Tuesday, the quarters will consist of six teams from Europe and two teams from South America.

Here’s what you need to know to bet the final two games of the Round of 16 on Tuesday. All odds are from BetMGM.

Morocco vs. Spain (over/under 2.5 goals)

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Morocco to win (+550)

Spain to win (-190)

Regulation tie (+310)

Is Spain a bit overvalued here? Morocco won Group F over Croatia, Belgium and Canada. We wouldn’t be afraid to lay a small bet on the Moroccans here, even if we think Spain ultimately has the edge. Spain is a well-rounded side that seemed to know no matter what happened during the final round of group games that it was heading to the knockout rounds. And by finishing second in Group G it was able to be on the opposite side of the bracket as Brazil and Argentina.

Portugal vs. Switzerland (2.5)

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Portugal will be the No. 5 favorite to win the World Cup with a win. But is that guaranteed? This is a Swiss side that plays very good defense and Breel Embolo is a solid striker who may not get enough attention. These teams have already played twice this season and we’re going with over 2.5 goals at +105. That feels like a hunch more than anything else.