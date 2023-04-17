SpaceX sets launch time for Starship spacecraft, world’s biggest rocket

SpaceX plans to launch Starship, the most powerful rocket in the world, on Monday at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The company said the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket are fully stacked in Boca Chica, Texas.

NASA’s Artemis III mission depends on the success of Starship.

NASA officials said a variant of the vehicle will be used to land humans on the moon.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the team is working toward a launch rehearsal this week.

