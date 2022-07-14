SpaceX launches cargo mission to ISS

TechCrunch

Watch SpaceX launch more than 5,800 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station

After a little over a month of delays, NASA and SpaceX are ready to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station, which includes more than 5,800 pounds of supplies, equipment and scientific investigations. NASA ultimately said that the issue, which caused elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine, was due to a “valve inlet joint” in the Draco thrusters. The leak marked a rare hiccup for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule program, which until now has conducted a number of missions ferrying crew and cargo to and from the ISS with little issue.