Motley Fool

SpaceX Raises Prices, Blames Inflation

For the longest time, start-up space stock SpaceX had the lowest prices in town, promising to put customer payloads in orbit for the low, low price of just $61.2 million per launch. True, in 2016, SpaceX announced a small price increase — but only to $62 million. Similarly, the cost of a Falcon Heavy (FH) ride to orbit (which was not raised back in 2016) jumped 7.8% to $97 million.