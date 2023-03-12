S&P Futures Jump on SVB Backstop, Dovish Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rallied more than 1% and the dollar slid versus major peers Monday as traders digested the steps taken by regulators to shore up the American financial sector in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the her office would protect “all depositors” at the bank, whose demise Friday marked the biggest such event since 2008. The government actions will also include a new lending program that Federal Reserve officials said would be big enough to protect uninsured deposits in the wider US banking system.

Two-year Treasury yields added to their sharp decline last week, falling as much as 15 basis points before trimming the move amid bets for slower rate hikes from the Fed. It Yields on the 10-year maturity rose slightly.

Australian and New Zealand government bond yields tumbled as traders globally reassess the path of interest rate hikes and the economic cost the tightening cycle has taken already. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield also slumped. The problems at SVB Financial Group’s bank were caused in large part by the fallout from higher US interest rates.

“Tightening monetary cycles often end abruptly when ‘something breaks’ and a financial crisis is triggered,” Ed Yardeni, the founder of Yardeni Research, said in a note. “If the Silicon Valley Bank run is that something, it could mean tightening ends sooner and bond yields have peaked. We can’t say for sure that’s the case but can say the debacle should keep the tech sector mired in its rolling recession for longer.”

An Asian equity gauge was set for the lowest close since early January. Japanese stocks led the losses in the region, with financials being the biggest drag on the benchmark Topix gauge. The index headed for its biggest two-day loss in a year as the yen continued to strengthen.

Story continues

Meanwhile, shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rose amid positive signs for policy continuity, with China’s central bank governor Governor Yi Gang and the finance and commerce ministers being kept in their posts. President Xi Jinping also pledged to pursue reasonable growth in economy, as well as self reliance on technology, in his closing speech at the National People’s Congress.

Monday’s moves in markets come after risk assets got pummeled last week, with the US stock benchmark suffering its worst week since September. Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge” spiked, with the Cboe Volatility Index hitting the highest this year. Treasury two-year yields plummeted 28 basis points to 4.59%.

Anxiety is also running high ahead of this week’s consumer price index report, especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently emphasized that a move to a faster pace of tightening would be based on the “totality of the data.”

Yet for now the reassurances from US regulators over SVB are having the desired impact.

“This will bring confidence back to the markets. But from the Fed’s point of view, there are additional dangers that need to be reviewed, which will take some time,” Carol Pepper of Pepper International said on Bloomberg TV. “So I’m hoping that this will help them to have a good reason to pause because frankly creating financial stability is the number one job at the Fed.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil reversed an earlier gain while gold rose on its allure as a haven. Bitcoin climbed, reflecting the relief among investors.

Key events this week:

China retail sales, industrial production, medium-term lending, surveyed jobless rate, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

US business inventories, retail sales, PPI, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Eurozone rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Janet Yellen appears before the Senate Finance Committee, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, industrial production, Conference Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2% as of 11:09 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

Japan’s Topix index fell 2.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0676

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 134.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 6.9169 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.6% to $0.6618

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.8% to $22,528.72

Ether rose 3.6% to $1,613.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.72%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 6.5 basis points to 0.33%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $76.48 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,875.37 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.