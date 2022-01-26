S&P 500: Here’s The ‘New AT&T’ If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

AT&T’s days as a top stock for S&P 500 dividend investors are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.
Effective on Feb. 1, communications firm AT&T (T) gets kicked out of the exclusive and lucrative S&P Dividend Aristocrat index. It’s a collection of the S&P 500 companies that have boosted their dividends for 25 straight years. It’s a selective club: Just 64 companies in the S&P 500 make the cut.
AT&T leaves a big hole in the Dividend Aristocrats. With dividend of 7.9%, it was highest yielding member of the index. But it’s also making room for a new dividend king: technology incumbent International Business Machines (IBM). Following the dethroning of AT&T, IBM will take the mantle as the highest yielding Aristocrat at 5.1%.
And the change comes as dividends are all the more important to investors as the S&P 500 goes down. “While the largest gains in dividends are likely behind us … we expect dividends will continue to rise globally,” said Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson.
Saying Goodbye To AT&T
Losing AT&T as a Dividend Aristocrat is a big adjustment for dividend investors.
For generations AT&T has been a perennial “widows and orphans” stock. Its commanding market share plus reliably rising dividend made it a “must own” for many dividend players. But that ended suddenly in 2021.
Following a breakup of its businesses, and rethink of cash plans, the company didn’t boost its dividend for the first time in decades in 2021.
It’s not a total loss. Two new stocks, financial Brown & Brown (BRO) and consumer staple Church & Dwight (CHD), join the Dividend Aristocrats for the first time on Feb. 1. That means the number of Aristocrats will rise to 65. Brown & Brown has boosted its dividends for 28 straight years. Meanwhile, Church & Dwight upped them for 25 years.
But here’s the downside. Neither stock yields much. Brown & Brown yields just 0.6%. And Church & Dwight yields only slightly more: 1%. Both are less than the S&P 500’s 1.3% yield.
IBM: The New AT&T?
The question now is where to find faithfully rising dividends? IBM is the heir apparent.
Following AT&T getting tossed out, Big Blue will be the highest yielding company in the Dividend Aristocrats. And it gets better. Shares of IBM are also up more than 14% in the past 12 months. That actually edges out the 13% one-year gain of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). IBM’s yield also easily tops the S&P 500’s 1.3%. And get this: IBM stock is up 1.8% this year so far. The S&P 500 is down nearly 9% this year.
If IBM is the king, then Exxon Mobil is the next dividend royalty. The company may hail from the energy S&P 500 sector. But it yields 4.8%, just behind IBM. And on top of that, the stock is up nearly 60% in a year, and 22.5% just in 2022 so far.
In fact, eight out of the 10 top yielding S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months.
Who Cares About S&P 500 Dividends?
It’s easy to ignore dividends when the S&P 500 is rising. But they become a precious asset when the S&P 500 falls.
It was easy to blow off dividends last year. The S&P 500’s 1.8% dividend was a rounding error when the market shot up nearly 27%. But since 2000, dividends accounted for nearly a quarter of the S&P 500’s average annual return, says S&P Dow Jones Indices. For instance, in 2018 the 1.9% dividend yield of the S&P 500 was a welcome sign when the market sank 6.2%.
So with the S&P 500 down nearly 9% this year so far, it looks like it’s too soon to hang up on dividends.
The New AT&T Dividend Aristocrats
Highest yielding S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats
|Company
|Symbol
|Stock 1-year % ch.
|Dividend yield
|Sector
|AT&T*
|(T)
|-9.0%
|7.9%
|Communication Services
|International Business Machines
|(IBM)
|14.8%
|5.1
|Information Technology
|Exxon Mobil
|(XOM)
|59.8%
|4.8
|Energy
|Realty Income
|(O)
|14.1%
|4.3
|Real Estate
|AbbVie
|(ABBV)
|20.4%
|4.3
|Health Care
|Chevron
|(CVX)
|45.9%
|4.2
|Energy
|Cardinal Health
|(CAH)
|-7.8%
|3.9
|Health Care
|Consolidated Edison
|(ED)
|15.8%
|3.9
|Utilities
|People’s United Financial
|(PBCT)
|31.1%
|3.8
|Financials
|Franklin Resources
|(BEN)
|19.0%
|3.7
|Financials
Sources: IBD, S&P Global Market Intelligence, * — removed effective Feb. 1
