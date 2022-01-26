S&P 500: Here’s The ‘New AT&T’ If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

AT&T’s days as a top stock for S&P 500 dividend investors are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.







Effective on Feb. 1, communications firm AT&T (T) gets kicked out of the exclusive and lucrative S&P Dividend Aristocrat index. It’s a collection of the S&P 500 companies that have boosted their dividends for 25 straight years. It’s a selective club: Just 64 companies in the S&P 500 make the cut.

AT&T leaves a big hole in the Dividend Aristocrats. With dividend of 7.9%, it was highest yielding member of the index. But it’s also making room for a new dividend king: technology incumbent International Business Machines (IBM). Following the dethroning of AT&T, IBM will take the mantle as the highest yielding Aristocrat at 5.1%.

And the change comes as dividends are all the more important to investors as the S&P 500 goes down. “While the largest gains in dividends are likely behind us … we expect dividends will continue to rise globally,” said Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson.

Saying Goodbye To AT&T

Losing AT&T as a Dividend Aristocrat is a big adjustment for dividend investors.

For generations AT&T has been a perennial “widows and orphans” stock. Its commanding market share plus reliably rising dividend made it a “must own” for many dividend players. But that ended suddenly in 2021.

Following a breakup of its businesses, and rethink of cash plans, the company didn’t boost its dividend for the first time in decades in 2021.

It’s not a total loss. Two new stocks, financial Brown & Brown (BRO) and consumer staple Church & Dwight (CHD), join the Dividend Aristocrats for the first time on Feb. 1. That means the number of Aristocrats will rise to 65. Brown & Brown has boosted its dividends for 28 straight years. Meanwhile, Church & Dwight upped them for 25 years.

But here’s the downside. Neither stock yields much. Brown & Brown yields just 0.6%. And Church & Dwight yields only slightly more: 1%. Both are less than the S&P 500’s 1.3% yield.

IBM: The New AT&T?

The question now is where to find faithfully rising dividends? IBM is the heir apparent.

Following AT&T getting tossed out, Big Blue will be the highest yielding company in the Dividend Aristocrats. And it gets better. Shares of IBM are also up more than 14% in the past 12 months. That actually edges out the 13% one-year gain of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). IBM’s yield also easily tops the S&P 500’s 1.3%. And get this: IBM stock is up 1.8% this year so far. The S&P 500 is down nearly 9% this year.

If IBM is the king, then Exxon Mobil is the next dividend royalty. The company may hail from the energy S&P 500 sector. But it yields 4.8%, just behind IBM. And on top of that, the stock is up nearly 60% in a year, and 22.5% just in 2022 so far.

In fact, eight out of the 10 top yielding S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months.

Who Cares About S&P 500 Dividends?

It’s easy to ignore dividends when the S&P 500 is rising. But they become a precious asset when the S&P 500 falls.

It was easy to blow off dividends last year. The S&P 500’s 1.8% dividend was a rounding error when the market shot up nearly 27%. But since 2000, dividends accounted for nearly a quarter of the S&P 500’s average annual return, says S&P Dow Jones Indices. For instance, in 2018 the 1.9% dividend yield of the S&P 500 was a welcome sign when the market sank 6.2%.

So with the S&P 500 down nearly 9% this year so far, it looks like it’s too soon to hang up on dividends.

The New AT&T Dividend Aristocrats

Highest yielding S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats

Company Symbol Stock 1-year % ch. Dividend yield Sector AT&T* (T) -9.0% 7.9% Communication Services International Business Machines (IBM) 14.8% 5.1 Information Technology Exxon Mobil (XOM) 59.8% 4.8 Energy Realty Income (O) 14.1% 4.3 Real Estate AbbVie (ABBV) 20.4% 4.3 Health Care Chevron (CVX) 45.9% 4.2 Energy Cardinal Health (CAH) -7.8% 3.9 Health Care Consolidated Edison (ED) 15.8% 3.9 Utilities People’s United Financial (PBCT) 31.1% 3.8 Financials Franklin Resources (BEN) 19.0% 3.7 Financials

Sources: IBD, S&P Global Market Intelligence, * — removed effective Feb. 1

Follow Matt Krantz on Twitter @mattkrantz

