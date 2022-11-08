Southwest pilot Brad Ruff proposes on PA system during flight

Walking down the aisle took on a whole new meaning for a nervous Southwest pilot — who proposed to his girlfriend at cruising altitude.

Brad Ruff, who was not on duty, was flying back to San Diego with Kristen Pierce and her 2-year-old daughter after their vacation in Washington, DC, when he popped the question, Fox Weather reported.

But he didn’t just wing it.

Before the flight, the romantic aviator asked the captain for permission to use the PA system for the sky-high proposal — and also made sure the flight attendants were in on the plan.

He arranged to board with Pierce’s daughter before her to set it all in motion.

“It was quite a gamble, though, because it was a risk-management decision to make,” Ruff said, chuckling, according to the outlet.

“If they don’t let her on [when I board], she’s going to be quite angry, and she was not happy when they told her to go to the back line. And I’m like, ‘I think I can still pull this out,’” he said.

During the flight, Ruff told Pierce he had to use the lavatory, got up and headed straight to the PA system.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if I could have your attention for one second,” he announced. “My name is Brad Ruff, and I’m a pilot for Southwest.”

Pointing at the stunned woman, he joked about using the opportunity to “embarrass the people that [he loves]” and said, “it’s actually the second anniversary of when we started dating, so I just want everyone to look at her and embarrass her for a second … And I do have a very important question.”

As Ruff walked down the aisle toward her, Pierced mouthed the words, “Oh my God!”

He dropped to a knee and presented her with a little black box — thankfully, not that kind of black box — as the cabin clapped and cheered.

The captain then presented the newly engaged lovebirds with a bottle of champagne.