Southwest passenger allegedly masturbates in front of woman four times

A Southwest Airlines passenger allegedly masturbated in front of a woman on four separate occasions on a flight from Seattle to Phoenix — telling cops he didn’t do anything wrong and actually “thought it was kind of kinky,” authorities said.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity was sitting next to the horrified woman aboard Flight 3814 and exposed himself to her shortly after takeoff on Saturday, the Daily Beast reported.

The sicko “exposed his penis by pulling down his pants and shorts and proceeded to masturbate during the first hour of the flight,” the woman said in a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet.

“She suspected that McGarity ejaculated because he licked a white substance from his fingers,” according to the complaint.

The woman began snapping photos of McGarity, who allegedly used both his left and right hands to pleasure himself for about an hour before he finally fell asleep, according to the report.

The victim reported his brazen lewd behavior to a flight attendant and was allowed to move to another seat for the remaining two hours.

The incident took place on a flight from Seattle to Phoenix. AFP via Getty Images

When interviewed by the FBI in Phoenix, McGarity allegedly admitted to his shocking behavior and was slapped with federal charges.

“McGarity advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates,” according to the complaint cited by the outlet. “According to McGarity, the female witness put her hands in the air and said, ‘It really doesn’t matter.’”

The man thought her response was “kind of kinky” and believed she was comfortable with him masturbating, the complaint adds.

A Southwest spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the airline has imposed a lifetime ban on McGarity.

“On April 2, we received reports of inappropriate Customer behavior on flight 3814 from SEA to PHX. The situation was reported to Crewmembers while inflight, and the Captain contacted law enforcement to meet the aircraft upon arrival,” the rep said.

“We immediately placed the passenger on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest.”

Last year, a Southwest pilot was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, though that incident was “not witnessed by passengers,” according to court filings cited by the outlet.