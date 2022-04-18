Southwest Gas to Explore a Sale and Other Alternatives

Text size





Flared natural gas being burned off.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images









Southwest Gas



said Monday its board authorizedthe review of a full range of strategic alternatives, includinga sale of the company, after receiving an “indication of interest well in excess” of a bid from activist investor Carl Icahn of $82.50 a share.

Southwest Gas (ticker: SWX) closed Thursday at $83.50. The stock was inactive in premarket trading Monday.