Southwest flight delayed flight over spilled rice 

Unfasten your seatbelts and clean this mess.

A Southwest Airlines flight was delayed after a frustrated flight attendant demanded passengers clean up spilled rice from in the middle of the aisle.

Jennifer Schaper, who documented the incident after she got on the April 15 flight at Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said someone made the mess almost immediately after people began boarding the plane.

“The flight attendant screamed ‘Who spilled rice?’ and is walking up and down the aisles,” she tweeted. “They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice.”

Schaper, who dubbed the incident “#RiceGate,” said she and some other passengers couldn’t believe the pre-flight drama, laughing as they waited for someone to ‘fess up.’

“The people in my row and I now have the giggles and she’s looking at us suspiciously,” Schaper wrote of the flight attendants’ apparent determination to find the culprit.

As the flight crew waited for a broom to clean up the mess, the flight attendant could be heard in a follow up video apologizing to passengers for the delay.





A flight was delayed after a frustrated flight attendant demanded passengers clean up spilled rice from in the middle of the aisle. Jennifer Schaper/Twitter





Passengers reportedly started laughing as they waited for someone to ‘fess up.’ Jennifer Schaper/Twitter

“We’re cleaning this rice so you don’t have to walk through it and it won’t be an eyesore,” she said over the speakers. “We apologize, but, again, I don’t think you want to walk through it, so let us just take care of it before we leave.”

Despite the cleanup, Schaper claimed the flight attendant was clearly angry the culprit never came forward — and scolded everyone.

“Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us,” Schaper wrote.





Eventually, a member of the flight crew came by with a broom to sweep up the rice. Jennifer Schaper/Twitter

Schaper, who nicknamed the flight “the Voyage of the Damned,” noted the flight was further delayed after “another loud angry woman” got up to use the bathroom during the incident, meaning the plane couldn’t take off until she got back to her seat.

In the final installment of #RiceGate, Schaper said the flight suffered a bit of turbulence in the air, which meant no beverage service. “I think it was punishment,” she quipped.

Southwest Airlines apologized for the lack of refreshments, writing in a reply: “We’re sorry that our crew was unable to provide onboard refreshments due to bumpy travel conditions. Safety is always our number one priority, but we hope that we can make it up to you next time.”

The incident took place just a day before Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass accused a United Airlines flight attendant of making his 22-week pregnant wife “get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess” left by their 2-year-old daughter.