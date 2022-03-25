Southwest Airlines to Launch New Ticket Type to Boost Revenue

Southwest Airlines Co. is launching a new type of ticket with some additional perks as it looks to boost revenue and its appeal to business travelers.

The new fare will rank above Southwest’s cheapest option and be positioned below two pricier tiers. It includes additional features the airline hopes travelers will pay up to get: the option to cancel flights and give the credit to a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone else who is a member of Southwest’s frequent flier program; and same-day flight changes without paying any price difference.

