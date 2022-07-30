Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020.

Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry’s worst year on record. 

Demand quickly shot back up once vaccines became available in 2021, but it was hardly smooth sailing (or smooth flying) from there, as luggage kept getting lost  and flying grew more expensive than ever, with ticket prices up 25%, due to factors ranging from inflation to worker shortages to the sky-high price of fuel.