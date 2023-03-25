‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Wraps Filming With Expected Fall Premiere On Bravo – The Hamden Journal

Another Bravo show has wrapped filming as Southern Charm has concluded its Season 9 production. Executive producer and showrunner Thomas Kelly shared a couple of photos and videos from the set of the reality series revealing that the new season is expected to start airing in the fall.

“That’s a WRAP on Southern Charm, Season 9!!!! Congrats to a great cast and the best crew in the biz – love you all! We crushed it- stay tuned this fall!” Kelly shared on Instagram.

Kelly posted a selfie alongside fellow producer and star Whitney Sudler-Smith as he presumably filmed a confessional for the Charleston-based show.

Season 9 of Southern Charm is expected to have some cast changes from the previous season. Most notably, Kathryn Dennis will be taking a step back and reportedly only appearing as a guest star and not a full-time cast member. Earlier this year, Dennis shared a farewell post confirming her departure from the show recalling she was only 21 when she first appeared on the Bravo series.

“It’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to),” she shared on Instagram. “Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure. And through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful. I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens.”

The official cast of Season 9 has not been confirmed by Bravo yet but the names of the most recent season included Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Naomi Olindo, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Chleb Ravenell.