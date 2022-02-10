Southern California wildfire burns near coastal homes

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast and burned near homes early Thursday.

The fire burned above the gated Emerald Bay community near Laguna Beach, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. and had grown to 7 acres (2.8 hectares).

The city of Laguna Beach tweeted an order to immediately evacuate Emerald Bay and the Irvine Cove area. North Laguna was ordered to be prepared to evacuate. The local school district said all schools were closed.

TV news helicopters showed a helicopter making water drops on the flames in the predawn darkness and numerous fire engines in the area.

The fire broke out as Southern California is in the grip of a winter heat wave with gusty winds and witheringly low humidity levels that sap moisture from vegetation.

Laguna Beach, population 23,000, lies along a coastline of picturesque beaches and coves that draw millions of tourists every year. In 1993 a wind-driven fire in the same area destroyed more than 300 homes and damaged more than 500 others.