Southern California Continues Battle Against Nature, As Flooding Closes Major Freeway – The Hamden Journal

Flooding has closed all lanes on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village on Saturday morning, the result of a major winter storm that is expected to continue through tomorrow.

The southbound 5 was closed between Los Feliz and Glendale boulevards. Northbound lanes were shut down between Fletcher Drive and Glendale Boulevard. CalTrains closed the stretch as of 7:30 AM.

No estimate was given of when lanes of the major North-South artery would reopen. The 5 is a major conduit between Los Angeles and Orange County.