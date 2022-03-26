Southeast Asia Is Surging Postpandemic. Where to Invest.

Southeast Asia Is Surging Postpandemic. Where to Invest.

by

A floating market in Damnoen Saduak, Thailand. Southeast Asia is looking attractive to investors as countries move past the pandemic.


Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.