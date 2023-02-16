South Park Roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Worldwide Privacy Tour – The Hamden Journal

South Park appeared to roast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the second installment from Season 26 of Comedy Central’s animated comedy.

The show stopped short of naming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but the episode, titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, was heavily laden with references to the duo.

The story centers on a visit to the town of South Park by the Prince of Canada and his wife, who say they are seeking privacy and seclusion.

The jokes focus on the tension between Harry and Meghan’s desire for privacy and their willingness to share intimate details of their life in interviews, Prince Harry’s book, and their Netflix series.

The South Park prince is seen promoting his book, Waaaagh, a clear gag at the expense of Prince Harry’s actual tome Spare.

He parades on to a talk show wielding a placard stating, “We want our privacy!”, while Markle’s double has a sign demanding people, “Stop looking at us!”

“Some people might say that your Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy,” the Good Morning Canada host says after claiming that the Markle clone embraces her celebrity life.

In another scene, Kyle Broflovski says: “I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They’re everywhere, in my f***ing face!”

Eric Cartman replies: “We don’t care about some dump prince and his stupid wife.”

In conversations with a “branding manager”, the prince is described as, “Royal prince, millionaire, world traveler, victim.” His wife gets the tagline: “Sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim.”