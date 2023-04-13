South Korean ‘Zombie Detective’ Star Was 26 – The Hamden Journal

Jung Chae-yul, the South Korean actor who pivoted from modeling in 2016 to take part in reality series Devil’s Runway before finding greater success in the South Korean comedy Zombie Detective, was found dead at her home Tuesday. She was 26.

The news of her death was confirmed by her agency Management S, without disclosing details of the circumstances.

“Actress Chae-yul has left our side on April 11, 2023,” the agency said in a statement. “We pray that Chae-yul, who has always been sincere about acting, is able to rest in peace in a warm place.”

The statement indicated that Jung’s family will have a private funeral. A cause of death, or the manner in which she was found, was not disclosed.

At the time of her death, Jung was filming a lead role in South Korean drama series Wedding Impossible.

Zombie Detective streamed internationally on Netflix.

If you or anyone you know are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.