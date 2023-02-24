South Georgia police chief arrested by GBI

The police chief of a south Georgia city has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, was the Chief of Police at the Homerville Police Department.

The arrest stemmed from an incident involving improper evidence handling on Feb. 19 at the Homerville Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That incident was reported to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, which requested the GBI investigate Drury’s actions.

Drury turned himself in on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is charged with theft by taking, possession of marijuana, false statements and writings, and violation of oath of office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be prosecuted by the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: