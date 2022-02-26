South Dakota State basketball becomes first team in Summit League history to go unbeaten in conference play

They ran the table.

South Dakota State outlasted Kansas City 86-75 on Saturday night in Kansas City to make history, becoming the first men’s team in Summit League history to go undefeated in conference play. The Jackrabbits went a perfect 18-0, and enter the postseason with a 27-4 overall record.

It wasn’t easy. Just two days after needing overtime to beat Oral Roberts on the road, the Jacks fought off repeated challenges from the Kangaroos on Saturday. After a 23-4 run in the first half helped them build a 35-20 lead, UMKC rallied back to within three.

The Jacks again pushed the lead to double digits midway through the second half, and again the Kangaroos fought back, cutting the lead to five. But they could get no closer.

Baylor Scheierman was hitting from long – really long – distance all night, finishing with 25 points to lead the way. Doug Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds. Charlie Easley added 14 points and Zeke Mayo 12.

Josiah Allick had 21 points to lead the Kangaroos.

Women cap regular season with win streak intact

South Dakota State had no difficulty completing the regular season on a 13-game winning streak and clinching a share of the Summit League regular season title, coasting to a 94-62 win over Kansas City on Saturday at Frost Arena.

With the win, SDSU heads to the Summit League tournament with a 21-8 record, including a 17-1 mark in conference play. USD is 16-1 and still has another game to play on Monday. If the Coyotes win, as expected, the teams would share the regular season title. The tiebreaker for top seed in the conference tournament is still to be determined.

The Jacks took control of Saturday’s game immediately and never let up, but it wasn’t all good news. Freshman point guard Paige Meyer, who has steadily developed into one of the Summit’s best guards as a rookie, went down with a knee injury early in the game and did not return.

SDSU shot 58 percent for the game and made 11-of-21 3-pointers. Paiton Burckhard had 19 points and seven rebounds. Tori Nelson added 15 points while Tylee Irwin, who has played in more games than anyone in SDSU history, had 13 points in her final home game. Myah Selland had nine points and five assists and Hayley Greer eight points and seven assists and Kallie Theisen seven points, six boards and three assists.

Brooklyn McDavid had 18 points to lead the Kangaroos (22-7, 12-6), while Mandy Willems had 17. The Jacks held Naomie Alnatas to seven points on 2-of-13 shooting, though UMKC’s all-conference guard had eight assists and four rebounds.

