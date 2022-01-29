South Carolina university admissions counselor says Republican applicants are part of an ‘oppressive group’

A Clemson University admissions counselor has been reassigned from her role after calling Republican applicants part of an “oppressive group” in a Snapchat story.

Campus Reform reported that Clemson University admissions counselor Monica Rozman made the post and wrote that “no one cares if you’re Republican.”

“Reviewing college apps and , just wanna say: no one cares if you’re Republican. Like, small government, low taxes, etc., republican. BUT BUT But, if you’re gonna talk about being Republican (1) don’t act like it’s an oppressed group bc it’s not,” Rozman wrote in the Snapchat story.

Rozman continued and said that Republican applicants to Clemson University “identify with an oppressive group” if they don’t “actively denounce the white supremacy and misogyny” in the party.

“Unless you ACTIVELY DENOUNCE the white supremacy and misogyny, etc., within your party, you are going out of your way to identify with an oppressive group,” Rozman said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Joe Galbraith, associate vice president for strategic communications at Clemson University, said that the employee has been “reassigned” while a human resources investigation is underway.

“Clemson evaluates every application based upon the academic merits of the individual and does not discriminate against or disadvantage any group of individuals – regardless of religion, race, gender, political affiliation or any other personal belief or identification,” Galbraith said.

Galbraith also said that the employee does not make admissions decisions.

A view of Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University on June 10, 2020, in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“Admissions decisions are made by the leadership of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, and the views expressed on the personal social media channel of this individual – who does not make admissions decisions – are not consistent with the admissions policies or practices of Clemson University,” he said.

Cherise Trump, the executive director of Speech First said that she’s “not surprised” an admissions counselor would say something like that.

“Snapchat just confirmed what we already knew. Conservatives are in the minority on campuses. You know, they always have been,” Trump said.

She said that Clemson University did the right thing by reassigning the counselor and initiating a human resources investigation, but the incident raises the question of how much viewpoint discrimination could be going on behind the scenes.

“I think the school is absolutely right to investigate any kind of discrimination,” Trump said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rozman for comment.