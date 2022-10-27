South Carolina mom Kyleen Waltman who lost arms in dog attack busted for selling drugs

A South Carolina mom who lost both of her arms after she was mauled by a pack of pit bulls in March was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking meth, a report said.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, was busted during a traffic stop in Abbeville County, where police say they found 8.3 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, authorities told The State.

After Waltman was told she was under arrest, she allegedly fessed up to having an additional 7.2 grams of drugs in bags in her pockets, the report said.

Jeffrey Wayne Bond, a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested after allegedly admitting to having meth in his pocket, cops said. The two were booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

Waltman had both of her arms amputated to the shoulder and lost her vocal chords after the three dogs viciously attacked her on a sidewalk in the city of Columbia.

While in the hospital, she was devastated to learn that she wouldn’t be able to get prosthetic limbs due to the severity of her wounds, according to her sister Amy Wynne.

Waltman was released from the hospital in April after undergoing more than a dozen surgeries, The State reported.

After the attack, which made national headlines, Wynne launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her sister’s medical expenses. As of Wednesday night, over 6,200 people had donated over $309,000 to the fundraiser.

The page’s latest update, posted by Wynne on Oct. 4, says Waltman and her mother were going back and forth with insurance to help cover an out-of-state surgery.

“She is doing well but there is one problem we finally got her on medicaid and she had surgery on the 22nd of September now her insurance is not going to help pay for her surgery or her arms,” Waltman’s mother texted Wynne, according to the post. “she is really depressed about [how] I have helped her out for over six months …

“I am wore [sic] out. She cry’s [sic] alot and we don’t know what to do anymore,” she said, according to the post.

The owner of the three dogs, 36-year-old Justin Minor, was charged with three counts of owning dangerous animals attacking a human, a rabies violation and allowing dangerous animals off his property unrestrained.

All three dogs were euthanized, according to The State. Eight other dogs were seized from Minor and sent to rescue organizations.

Waltman, who worked as a waitress at Lou and Perry’s in Honea Path, has three children, a 21-year-old son and 18- and 17-year-old daughters, her sister Wynne said.

She also has a newborn granddaughter, The State reported.