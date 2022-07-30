South Carolina men arrested for ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless

A group of men in South Carolina was arrested when police uncovered “extremely disturbing” footage of the punks severely beating local homeless people.

The savage attacks were recorded by the group and took place at several homeless camps outside Greenville in the past year, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

Disturbing videos of the attacks were released by the sheriff’s department on Thursday. The footage shows the men pummeling the homeless victims unconscious while others cheered them on. Some were holding firearms.

Police identified and charged four brutes with the senseless violence: brothers Seth “Tyler” Norris and Joshua Shawn Norris, Logan Alexander Holmes, and David Allen Norris.

The Norris brothers had already been charged with murder in a separate case.

Footage captures one of the suspects brutally attacking a homeless person near their tent in South Carolina. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

“You better get the f–k on out of here,” a man says in the video as he and a group approach a homeless man’s tent in a wooded area.

“Get the f–k out of here!” the homeless man yells back. “Get away! Get out.”

The attacker then winds up and kicks the homeless man directly in the face at the entrance of the tent, knocking him backward. He then kicks the man twice more through the door of the tent as the man tries to retreat.

Brothers Seth Norris (left) and Joshua Norris (right) had already been charged with murder in another case. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

The video cuts to another clip of the thugs yelling “Where’s the bread?” at another man as they land blows to his head.

One man in a tan shirt suddenly begins viciously pounding on the helpless man with his fists and feet, the video shows.

In another clip, a homeless man is sitting on the ground when a shirtless man suddenly begins pummeling him mercilessly. Blow after blow lands on the man while the crowd cheers on.

Logan Holmes (right) of South Carolina was charged in the senseless homeless camp beating. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

The group yells at him to “get up” before another man in a black shirt jumps in and resumes the brutal beating. Others jump in for a swing at him while he yells out in pain.

“Investigators worked diligently to identify five victims shown in the videos; however, we have received information that there may be more,” the sheriff’s department said. “Additionally, investigators learned that many victims were afraid to report the attacks fearing retaliation.”