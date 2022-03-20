South By Southwest festival shooting leaves 4 injured

A suspected gunman who shot four people Saturday at the South By Southwest festival in Austin is still on the run, police said

The shooter opened fire at the intersection of East 6th and Neches streets, officials said.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said all the victims were taken to a local trauma hospital with what are expected to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin city officials are asking festival-goers to avoid the Sabine and East 7th streets intersection as another possible shooting has been reported.

Police are continuing the investigation and also asking people to avoid the area.

