South African president positive for COVID-19 as Omicron cases skyrocket

The president of South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant have shown a surge in the region according to official sources. President Cyril Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated and is being treated for mild symptoms of the virus since testing positive.

Ramaphosa began to feel unwell after attending the state memorial service honouring former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town. The 69-year-old is in good spirits and is delegating responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the coming week while he will continue to self-isolate in Cape Town. His health is being looked after by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

The positive test result is an indicator of the COVID related health emergency in South Africa and surrounding nations with spikes being seen almost across the world. Experts are now attributing this to the more transmissible Omicron variant that may have originated in South Africa. The country has seen 22,400 new confirmed cases on Thursday and 19,000 on Friday, indicating a surge of 200% from a few weeks ago. 70% of all reported cases have been of the Omicron variation and with this current wave, the rate of people likely to be infected by one person is 2.5.

There have been only three deaths from the variant so far in South Africa.