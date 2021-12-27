South African president pays tribute to Tutu

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was the worst Christmas,’ says COVID-positive passenger disembarking cruise ship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in his room in isolation. “It was the worst Christmas,” Holbrook said …