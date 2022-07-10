South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting

Storyful

Police Respond as Fatalities Reported in Shooting at South Africa Tavern

At least fourteen people were killed, and nine others injured, when gunmen opened fire on a tavern in Orlando, South Africa, in the early hours of July 10, local media reported.Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello told The Times, “On Sunday at about 00:30, a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly.”“23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital.”This footage was published by local journalist Sicelo Hlanula Mkhize. Credit: Sicelo Hlanula Mkhize via Storyful