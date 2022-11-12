SOURCES: Michigan to be without Luke Schoonmaker against Nebraska

Michigan will be down a big-time playmaker on offense on Saturday with the Wolverines facing Nebraska.

Multiple sources have confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that tight end Luke Schoonmaker will not play against the Huskers with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. He is not expected to be out long-term.

It’s the second tight end the Wolverines be missing from the depth chart, with Erick All missing the remainder of the season after recent back surgery.

Freshman Colston Loveland is expected to see an expanded role in Schoonmaker’s absence.

Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.

—