SOURCES: Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Brian Griese about open QB coach role

With Matt Weiss’ departure from the Michigan football program, it appears that Jim Harbaugh has had discussions about the open quarterbacks coach role with yet another former Wolverine.

Multiple sources have confirmed to M&BR that Harbaugh and San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks coach Brian Griese have had discussions about the vacancy.

What’s unknown as of this writing is how deep the discussions were and whether there was any interest from Griese, who is currently participating in the NFL Playoffs with the 49ers.

Griese is a household name for Wolverines fans as we was the quarterback that led U-M to a national championship in 1997.

Griese would go on to have a 10-year career in the NFL including a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

After football, he went on to have a lengthy broadcast career covering both college and professional football.

He is in his first year with the 49ers.

This is a developing story.