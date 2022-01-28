Sources close to Tom Brady expect Bucs QB to retire

Report: Sources close to Tom Brady expect him to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady’s retirement decision could be coming sooner than anticipated.

Brady recently said there’s “no rush” to reveal his future plans. However, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is preparing to announce his retirement from the NFL, and that announcement could come within the next few days.

Edelman shares thoughts on Brady’s potential retirement

More from La Canfora:

Numerous sources close to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remain convinced that the all-time great is preparing to retire from the game, with a formal announcement expected shortly.

Several sources who are within Brady’s inner circle anticipate that he will most likely reveal his future plans in the coming days. …

Brady is fully aware of the ripple effect his departure would have on the organization, and however he opts to formalize his plans – on social media or through a press conference or both – there is a growing anticipation that it’s coming this week.

The timing of the announcement, per La Canfora, is due to Brady not wanting to “upstage the game” by stealing spotlight from the Super Bowl. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also prefers to not wait until after the Super Bowl as that might cut into the Buccaneers’ ability to plan for 2022.

Brady, 44, has expressed his desire to play at least until age 45. The ex-New England Patriots QB also is on record saying “when I suck, I’ll retire.” But as he recently told his “Let’s Go!” podcast co-host Jim Gray, his retirement won’t be all about what he wants. It’ll be about what his family wants.

Brady currently is under contract with the Bucs through 2022 for $25 million. If he indeed decides to call it a career, Tampa Bay would get back $16 million of his signing bonus.