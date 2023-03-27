SOURCE: Mizzou hiring former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones

Missouri plans to hire former Houston Cougars offensive line coach Brandon Jones to be its new offensive line coach a source told PowerMizzou.com. The hire was reported by FootballScoop on Monday afternoon. A message to Jones was not returned and there has been no announcement from Missouri.

The expected hiring of Jones comes less than a week after it was officially announced that offensive line coach Marcus Johnson would be departing to take the same job at Purdue.

Jones spent the last four seasons (2019-22) at Houston under head coach Dana Holgorsen, who Jones played for in the mid-2000s.