SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

SoundPeats are just like Apple AirPods, except affordable. (Photo: Amazon)

Just like you, we’re always on the lookout for an exceptional pair of Bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank — and also won’t literally break after a few uses. One of the best audio brands on our radar is SoundPeats, and we just spotted an amazing sale on a pair of their most beloved true wireless earbuds.

Right now you can save 40 percent on SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds. Originally $40, you’ll pay just $24. Just make sure to use code W8JB3U6D at checkout!

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$24 with code W8JB3U6D (was $40), amazon.com

If you’ve been heavily invested in Apple AirPods for a while, listen up: SoundPeats earbuds are a fierce competitor — and more than 13,000 five-star Amazon reviewers agree. “These punch harder and higher than their price point suggests,” writes one fan of these buds that use Bluetooth 5.0 and deliver such crisp Hi-Fi sound that you won’t believe your ears.

They employ a few sophisticated features that make this kind of performance possible, including a built-in high-resolution decoder and advanced audio coding technology. Basically, the same science you find in high-end earbuds but at an affordable price point.

You can also make and answer calls or use voice commands — and just like Apple AirPods, you can access on-ear controls to manipulate volume, play and pause or switch between music and phone calls. A full charge is four hours, but use the included charging case and you’ll get up to 10 times that.

Just $24 gets you stellar sound and a whole lotta cool. (Photo: Amazon)

$24 with code W8JB3U6D (was $40), amazon.com

“After searching for a pair of true wireless buds under $100 for weeks and running up against fake reviews and what seemed like junk products I want others to know—these are the real deal,” writes one convinced customer. “The buds were charged out of the box so I opened my phone, paired them in under a minute and both worked flawlessly.”

Story continues

Like to keep one ear open at all times? The SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds have you covered. “These have a particular feature I was seeking: The use of either left or right earbud by itself,” one fan writes. “Without the need to have a ‘main’ earbud out of the case or…being able to use the right one only. I can now listen with either earbud, not carrying or using two sets (one charging while the other in use). Also, very simple to go from mono to stereo.”

SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds even look awesome — sleek black buds that “don’t stick out like some of the white ones you see people wearing,” as one shopper adds.

Grab this pair at a deep discount and enjoy this true unicorn of the tech and audio world: A powerful, precise pair of earbuds with a price tag that won’t make your head spin.

$24 with code W8JB3U6D (was $40), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com

Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $798 (was $1,200), amazon.com

Hisense 65A6G 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV, $450 (was $600), amazon.com

LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,597 (was $2,300), amazon.com

Vizio 65-inch P-Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $899 (was $1,300), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $210), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $245 (was $274), amazon.com

Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $396 (was $499), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $600), amazon.com

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $170), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com

Dreo Air Fryer, $70 (was $90), amazon.com

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, $34 (was $44), amazon.com

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $160 (was $200), amazon.com

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, $250 (was $350), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com

Omoone Women’s Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com

adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $47.50 (was $70), amazon.com

Blencot Women’s Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, $30 (was $42), amazon.com

Marmot Montreal Women’s Knee-Length Down Puffer Coat, starting at $170 (was $285), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $50 (was $90), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com

LuxClub 6-piece Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $57), amazon.com

Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com

Comfort Spaces Phillips Twin Cotton Comforter Set, $51 (was $73), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 12-pack, $60 (was $100), amazon.com

Akgk KN95 50-piece Face Masks, $40 (was $57), amazon.com

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com

femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 360° Sensors + Innovative LCDs 4-piece Set, $180 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Indoor Cycling Bike, $436 (was $600), amazon.com

Gaiam Yoga Mat, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.