Sound of bombing heard near Ukraine frontline

Located between the Kiev-controlled territories and those of the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk, Schastya has been on the frontline of Ukraine-Russia tensions since Russia deployed tens of thousands of Russian soldiers to Ukraine’s borders. Russia faced a furious global diplomatic and economic backlash Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway regions. Volodymyr Zelensky warned Putin’s recognition of the breakaway regions heralded “further military aggression” against Ukraine. from Shchastya